Indians sign former Michigan catcher as undrafted free agent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have signed former Michigan catcher Joe Donovan to an undrafted free agent deal.

Donovan was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection as a sophomore. He played in 14 games for the Wolverines prior to the pandemic this season, batting .196. He also threw out 46% of baserunners attempting to steal.

The team has also inked Fresno State left-handed pitcher Jamie Arias. The junior posted a combined collegiate record of 8-5 with a 3.56 ERA. He earned All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore.