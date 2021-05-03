Indians shuffle roster prior to series opener in Kansas City

Cleveland Indians center fielder Harold Ramirez caught this fly off the bat of the Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler, but it drove in a run to give the Royals a lead during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – The Indians shuffled the roster prior to Monday’s series opener against the Royals.

The Tribe reinstated slugger Franmil Reyes from the paternity list, and promoted Outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad.

Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year old made his Major League Debut in 2019, batting .276 as a rookie. His career average is .274 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, and 51 RBI’s.

To make room, Outfielder Daniel Johnson and Reliever Kyle Nelson were optioned to the Triple-A Columbus.