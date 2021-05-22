Indians send prized pitching prospect to minor leagues

Triston McKenzie is going to Triple-A Columbus

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians sent young pitching prospect Triston McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Taking his place on the big-league roster is young left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson.

McKenzie earned a spot in the Indians’ rotation this spring but has struggled of late.

This season, McKenzie has posted an ERA of 6.89, with an Major League-high 30 walks in 31 1/3 innings of work. The 23-year-old struck out 41 batters this season.

There is no word on who will replace McKenzie in the Indians’ starting rotation.

