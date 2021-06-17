Indians send Orioles to 19th straight road loss, 10-3

Baltimore Orioles’ Pat Valaika drops his helmet after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Indians extended Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games with a 10-3 win over the Orioles.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Bobby Bradley added a solo shot during a three-run first inning.

Yu Chang had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the eighth.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles, who have lost eight straight overall.

Baltimore opens a series against Toronto at Camden Yards on Friday.

Indians starter Eli Morgan remained in the game after being struck by a line drive above the right elbow in the first inning.