Indians send Orioles to 19th straight road loss, 10-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Indians extended Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games with a 10-3 win over the Orioles.
José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Bobby Bradley added a solo shot during a three-run first inning.
Yu Chang had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the eighth.
Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles, who have lost eight straight overall.
Baltimore opens a series against Toronto at Camden Yards on Friday.
Indians starter Eli Morgan remained in the game after being struck by a line drive above the right elbow in the first inning.