Indians send key player in Francisco Lindor trade to the minor leagues

Cleveland Indians’ Andres Gimenez fields a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson, who was out at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have sent Shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez to triple-A and recalled former Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ Pitcher J.C. Mejia to the big leagues.

Gimenez was one of the key prospects acquired by Cleveland in the offseason trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

In 29 games this season with Cleveland, Gimenez was batting just .179.

Mejia opened the season at Triple-A Columbus, and posted a 2.00 ERA in two starts. He worked nine innings allowing two earned runs on six hits with ten strikeouts.

He will be making his debut at the Major League level.

Mejia appeared in eleven games for the Scrappers back in 2017. He posted a record of 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA with three saves and 31 strikeouts.