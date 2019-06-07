Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Indians send C Federowicz to Rangers

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians Generic 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Tim Federowicz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Texas made the deal on Friday, when catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger.

Federowicz was with Triple-A Columbus before the trade, and assigned to Triple-A Nashville before the Rangers selected his contract from their top affiliate. He will be with Texas on Friday night for the opener of a four-game series against Oakland.

The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by transferring left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn (left elbow tightness) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list.

Kiner-Falefa exited Thursday night’s game against Baltimore after seven innings with the finger injury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story