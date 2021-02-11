Indians reportedly signing speedy outfielder to minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly agreed to sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Daniel Álvarez Montes was the first to report the deal.
The deal is pending a physical.
Known for his speed and base stealing skills, Hamilton split the shortened 2020 season between the Mets and Cubs. He struggled at the plate, batting just .125 with one home run and four RBIs, along with six stolen bases.
During his eight year career, Hamilton has spent time with the Reds, Royals, Braves, Mets and Cubs.
The Indians have been in the market for veteran outfield help, having recently signed veterans Eddie Rosario and Ben Gamel (minor league deal).