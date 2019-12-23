Indians reportedly ink veteran second-baseman Cesar Hernandez

The switch-hitter spent the past seven seasons with the Phillies.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly signed veteran second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a one-year free agent contract.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is said to be worth 6.25 million dollars.

The switch-hitter spent the past seven seasons with the Phillies. Last season in Philadelphia, Hernandez hit .279 with 14 homers and 71 RBI’s.

For his career, Hernandez has posted an average of .279 with 46 homers and 253 RBI’s. He also has 80 career stolen bases, including 9 last season.

He replaces two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis, whose contract option was declined following the 2019 season.