Indians’ reliever undergoes surgery following car accident

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cam Hill delivers in the ninth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cleveland. Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill underwent surgery Monday night, Nov. 30 on his right wrist, after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ rookie reliver Cam Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist following a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hill shared the details on social media on Tuesday, expressing gratitude others involved in the accident were OK.

The Indians said Dr. Brian Chalkin performed the operation on Hill’s lunate bone, which is located in the mid-carpal joint.

The Associated Press reports that the team said surgery went “as expected” and that it does not have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch.

The right-hander made his major league debut for Cleveland in July. He is expected to be a part of the Indians’ bullpen in the 2021 season.

