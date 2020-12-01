Indians’ reliever undergoes surgery following car accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ rookie reliver Cam Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist following a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Hill shared the details on social media on Tuesday, expressing gratitude others involved in the accident were OK.
The Indians said Dr. Brian Chalkin performed the operation on Hill’s lunate bone, which is located in the mid-carpal joint.
The Associated Press reports that the team said surgery went “as expected” and that it does not have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch.
The right-hander made his major league debut for Cleveland in July. He is expected to be a part of the Indians’ bullpen in the 2021 season.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’: When it airs and where to watch
- Trumbull County commissioner candidates react to lawsuit over election outcome
- Bipartisan congressional group unveils coronavirus relief compromise
- JobsNOW: School bus drivers are still in demand
- Lisbon schools serve up breakfast and lunch despite going remote for the week