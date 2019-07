SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) - In mid-December, Sebring announced that Mike Seidel was tabbed as the new head football coach of the Trojans. Depth has been an issue in recent memory for the Sebring program. "The only way to solve an issue like lack of numbers is to build personal relationships with as many kids as we can. I come in with a leg up in this area having been the president and head coach of the little Trojans program in the past and also having coached at the junior high and varsity level as part of Jay Brophy and Scott Springer's staffs." Coach Seidel and his team will look to end their 22-game losing streak.

“On offense and defense, the development of our lines is the key,” points out Seidel. “With a lot of new players or those who are moving to new positions, we need to make sure we are sound in our fundamentals as skill development is another key for us.”