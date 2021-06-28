Indians release update following outfielder’s gruesome injury Sunday

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) is surrounded by Indians medial staff after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians’ have announced that Outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle in Sunday’s loss in Minnesota.

Naylor was transported to a local hospital and was kept overnight for a full evaluation and pain management. He is traveling back to Cleveland on Monday.

The 24-year old is slated to be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic later this week to determine the extent of the injury and a timetable for “operative intervention.”

Head Athletic Trainer James Quinlan accompanied Naylor to the hospital and will travel back to Cleveland with him on Monday.

This season, Naylor is batting .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBI’s.