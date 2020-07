Indians release official 60-game regular season schedule

Fans will not be permitted to attend games at Progressive Field to start the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians released their official schedule for the shortened 60-game regular season.

We're hoping for no snow on the 24th. 🤞



Here is our 2020 schedule, presented by @CampingWorld …#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/hOb112k1Lt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2020

Fans will not be permitted to attend games at Progressive Field to start the season.

Cleveland will open the campaign Friday, July 24 at home against the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m.

Throughout the 2020 season, the Tribe will face each AL Central team 10 times for a total of 40 games. Additionally, the Tribe will take on the NL Central 20 times this season — Pittsburgh (six games due to geographic proximity), Chicago-NL (four games), Cincinnati (four games), Milwaukee (three games) and St. Louis (three games).

Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule:

July 24 vs Kansas City 7:10 p.m.

July 25 vs Kansas City 5:10 p.m.

July 26 vs Kansas City 1:10 p.m.

July 27 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m.

July 29 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m.

July 30 at Minnesota 7:15 p.m.

July 31 at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

August 1 at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

August 2 at Minnesota 2:10 p.m.

August 3 at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

August 4 at Cincinnati 6:10 p.m.

August 5 vs Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

August 6 vs Cincinnati 6:10 p.m.

August 7 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 p.m.

August 8 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m.

August 9 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m.

August 11 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 p.m.

August 12 vs Chicago Cubs 6:10 p.m.

August 14 at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

August 15 at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

August 16 at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

August 18 at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

August 19 at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

August 20 at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

August 21 vs Detroit 7:10 p.m.

August 22 vs Detroit 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs Detroit 1:10 p.m.

August 24 vs Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

August 25 vs Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

August 26 vs Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

August 28 at St.Louis 8:15 p.m.

August 29 at St.Louis 1:15 p.m.

August 30 at St.Louis 2:15 p.m.

August 31 at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

September 1 at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

September 2 at Kansas City 8:05 p.m.

September 4 vs Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

September 5 vs Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

September 6 vs Milwaukee 1:10 p.m.

September 7 vs Kansas City 6:10 p.m.

September 8 vs Kansas City 6:10 p.m.

September 9 vs Kansas City 6:10 p.m.

September 10 vs Kansas City 6:10 p.m.

September 11 at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

September 12 at Minnesota 8:15 p.m.

September 13 at Minnesota 4:10 p.m.

September 15 at Chicago White Sox 8:15 p.m.

September 16 at Chicago White Sox 8:15 p.m.

September 17 at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

September 18 at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

September 19 at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

September 20 at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

September 21 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m.

September 22 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m.

September 23 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m.

September 24 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m.

September 25 vs Pittsburgh 7:10 p.m.

September 26 vs Pittsburgh 7:10 p.m.

September 27 vs Pittsburgh 3:10 p.m.