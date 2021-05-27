Indians recall former top draft pick to the big leagues

Cleveland Indians’ Bradley Zimmer against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have recalled Bradley Zimmer to the Major League roster.

He is in the lineup and batting ninth for the series finale in Detroit on Thursday.

To make room on the roster, Pitcher Triston McKenzie was optioned to the minor leagues.

In 18 games at Triple-A Columbus, Zimmer was batting .267 with one home run, two doubles and eight RBIs.

Since May 19, he is batting .469 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. That includes a four-RBI performance Wednesday night against Nashville.

Zimmer has spent parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues with the Indians. In 164 career games with Cleveland, he is batting .224 with 11 homer runs and 51 RBIs.