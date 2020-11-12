Indians’ Ramirez finishes in second place in American League MVP voting

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chicago's Jose Abreu took top honors in the American League MVP voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez finished in second place in the American League Most Valuable Player voting.

It marks the highest finish by a Cleveland player since Albert Belle in 1995.

Chicago’s Jose Abreu took top honors, with New York’s LeMahieu coming in third place. The Indians’ pitcher Shane Bieber came in fourth in the voting.

Abreu led the American League in RBIs for the second straight season, with 60 RBIs over 60 games. He finished second in the Majors with 19 home runs and fourth in the AL with a .317 average.

Ramirez has been in the top three in MVP voting in three of the past four seasons.

The 28-year-old Ramirez posted a team-high batting average of .292 this season with 17 homers, 46 RBI’s and 16 doubles.

The 17 home runs were tied with Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis, Jr. for the fourth most in Major League Baseball.

His 46 RBIs were tied with Trout for sixth in the big leagues.