Indians rally in 9th inning against Mariners

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez bobbles the ball in the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Ty France was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate.

Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero.

Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.