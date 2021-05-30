Indians rally against Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez along with Toronto Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen watch his game winning sacrifice fly off Anthony Castro during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Cleveland, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in another wild outing, José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly and the Cleveland Indians rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 and gain a doubleheader split.

Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale to lift Toronto to a 4-1 win the opener, and Blue Jays led 4-0 in the sixth inning of the nightcap of the twin-bill of seven-inning games under pandemic rules.