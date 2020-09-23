Indians punch ticket to playoffs in walk-off thriller

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, picks up Jose Ramirez as he celebrates with Franmil Reyes, left, after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians won in ten innings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Indians rally past the White Sox 5-3 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

With the win, the Indians officially punch their ticket to the postseason with seeding still to be determined.

It is Cleveland’s fifth postseason berth since Terry Francona took over as manager in 2013.

Trailing 3-1 heading to the bottom of the 10th inning, Francisco Lindor helped Cleveland cut into the deficit with an RBI double, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Cesar Hernandez got the Indians on the board in the first inning with a solo homer.

Phil Maton picked up the win in relief for the Indians, despite allowing a pair of runs on two hits.

The Indians and White Sox resume the series Wednesday at Progressive Field.