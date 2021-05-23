Indians promote hot-hitting prospect from the minor leagues

Cleveland Indians’ Owen Miller warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have promoted young prospect Owen Miller from Triple-A Columbus.

The 24-year old will be making his Major League debut. This season in Columbus, Miller was batting .406 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI’s in nine games.

Franmil Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left abdominal strain, and Catcher Roberto Perez was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

He was acquired last summer in the trade that sent Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres, and becomes the fourth player from that trade on the active roster (Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor and Cal Quantrill).