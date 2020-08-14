Indians’ Plesac upset with portrayal after COVID violation

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians pitcher Zach Plesac feels he and teammate Mike Clevinger have been unfairly portrayed in the aftermath of the pitchers being quarantined by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols in Chicago.

Plesac says he posted a six-minute video on his Instagram page Thursday to “get out the truth” to fans about his situation.

The 25-year-old acknowledged breaking team curfew last Saturday after he and Clevinger went out to dinner and socialized with Plesac’s friends.

However, he said they practiced social distancing while they were out and that they’ve been unfairly characterized as “bad people.”