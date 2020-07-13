Indians place off-season trade acquisition on injured list

Cleveland Indians’ Delino DeShields bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

He was acquired in the off-season in the trade that sent Corey Kluber to Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians have place off-season acquisition Delino DeShields on the 10-day injured list.

DeShields missed the first week of preseason practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

The centerfielder has been limited to light workouts over the past three weeks, making it unlikely that he is set for Opening Day on July 24 against the Royals.

Once he works himself into game shape, the team can activate him to the roster early in the 60-game season.

It opens the door for Jake Bauers, Bradley Zimmer, Daniel Johnson or Greg Allen to potentially make the team.