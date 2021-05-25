Indians pitcher suffers broken thumb after ‘aggressively ripping shirt off’

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Indians are placing Zach Plesac on the 10-day injured list with a a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians are placing right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb.

He underwent an X-ray on Monday, which confirmed the diagnosis.

According to MLB.com, Manager Terry Francona said that Plesac suffered the injury by “rather aggressively ripping off his shirt” and catching it on a chair at his locker following Sunday’s start against the Twins.

So far this season, Plesac has posted a record of 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in ten starts.

There is no word on who will replace Plesac in the starting rotation.

The Indians are in need of multiple starters, having recently sent Triston McKenzie to the minor leagues due to recent struggles.