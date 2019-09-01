Indians pitcher Carrasco cheered in return from leukemia

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Carrasco is making his first appearance since May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay’s 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.

The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their respective dugouts.

Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound and hugged an emotional Carrasco, who was activated before the game following several minor league rehab outings.

Normally a starter, Carrasco is expected to pitch in relief for the Indians as they chase a playoff spot down the stretch. He worked one inning and gave up two hits, including Travis d’Arnaud’s run-scoring single.

Charlie Morton earned his 14th win and d’Arnaud had two RBIs as Tampa Bay swept a critical series between postseason contenders. The Rays and Indians are in a tight race with Oakland for the two American League wild cards.