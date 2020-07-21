Indians & Pirates play home run derby in exhibition tuneup

The Indians and Pirates will meet once more in exhibition action on Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians and Pirates hit a combined eight home runs in Cleveland’s 11-7 win Monday night in an exhibition affair.

Francisco Lindor, Jordan Luplow, Mike Freeman and Jake Bauers went deep for the Indians.

Phillip Evans, Guillermo Heredia, Josh Bell and Colin Moran homered for Pittsburgh.

Mike Clevinger picked up the win in his final action before the regular season begins. He tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Richard Rodriguez suffered the loss in relief, allowing four earned runs for the Pirates.

James Karinchak struck out a pair in the ninth inning to end the game.

Cleveland will then host Kansas City on Friday in the season opener. The Pirates open the campaign in St. Louis.