Indians pick high school shortstop in first round of MLB Draft

The Cleveland Indians have selected high school shortstop Carson Tucker with the 23rd overall selection in the MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have selected shortstop Carson Tucker with the 23rd overall selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball First Year Players Draft.

Tucker lettered all four years at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona, batting .390 with 68 RBI, 20 doubles, 9 triples and 5 homes runs in 92 games.

The 6’2″, 180-pound shortstop was named a 2020 Rawlings Perfect Game Preseason All American West – All Region 1st Team and managed to hit .364 (4-for-11) with a double, 2 home runs and 5 RBI in three games before his 2020 senior season was canceled.

His brother, Cole Tucker, was the 24th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 18-year-old previously committed to play college baseball at the University of Texas.