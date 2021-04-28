Indians part ways with veteran reliever

Cleveland Indians’ Oliver Perez throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians designated veteran reliever Oliver Perez for assignment on Wednesday.

Taking his place on the roster is Nick Wittgren, who was activated from the paternity list.

Perez originally signed with the Indians as a free agent in the middle of the 2018 season.

Perez, who came during spring training on a minor league deal, appeared in five games this season, working three 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

In four seasons in Cleveland, the 39-year-old posted a record of 4-7 with a 2.57 ERA.