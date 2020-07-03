Indians outfielder Delino DeShields tests positive for coronavirus

SURPRISE, AZ – FEBRUARY 21: Delino DeShields #3 of the Texas Rangers poses during Texas Rangers Photo Day at the Surprise Stadium training facility on February 21, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DeShields will not be able to travel to Cleveland until he tests negatively for the coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Indians center fielder Delino DeShields has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the club’s president Chris Antonetti, DeShields tested positive for the virus in Arizona. He currently remains in isolation at his home.

DeShields will not be able to travel to Cleveland until he tests negatively for the coronavirus.

He gave the team permission to reveal publicly that he had tested positive, which he is not required to do.

Delino DeShields tested positive. Doing pretty good. Not here @Indians — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) July 3, 2020

Last week, Antonetti confirmed there have been cases of coronavirus among the team.

He said there were a few isolated COVID-19 cases within the Indians organization: some in players who have been home, a couple in the Dominican Republic and a couple at their facility in Goodyear.

Antonetti emphasized they were isolated and there was no spread within the Indians environment.

He also reiterated that testing a key component of MLB‘s protocols. Players and staff will be tested when they arrive at spring training and positive results will result in quarantine.

The Tribe acquired DeShields last December, along with right-hand pitcher Emmanuel Clase, in a deal with the Rangers that sent two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to Texas.

DeShields played for the Rangers from 2015 through 2019.