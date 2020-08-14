Indians option pair of pitchers to Lake County after violating team rules

Zach Plesac pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have optioned pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac to the team’s alternative training site in Lake County.

The two were activated from the Restricted List Friday before being optioned.

They were on the Restricted List after they both went out in Chicago last weekend, leaving the team hotel and returning after curfew.

Plesac is a former Mahoning Valley Scrapper and has a 1.29 ERA this season in 3 starts.

It is unknown how long they will stay at Lake County.