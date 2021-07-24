Indians officially ink first-round draft pick

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have signed first-round draft pick Gavin Williams.

The right-handed pitcher was selected with the 23rd overall selection in the MLB Draft out of East Carolina.

Williams, who stands 6’6″, has touched 100 miles per hour pitching in the college ranks.

His deal with the Indians includes a $2.25 million signing bonus.

Williams is ranked as the #31 amateur prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

He finished among overall 2021 NCAA leaders in Ks-per-9.0IP (5th, 14.39), ERA (11th), strikeouts (11th) and wins (11th).

He was ECU’s first consensus All-America selection (America Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game – all first-team).

Williams also took American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021.

In his college career at ECU, Williams posted a 2.65 ERA in 53 games.