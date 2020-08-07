Indians’ offense explodes in shutout win over Cincinnati

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the first inning of a baseball game at Progressive Field, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in four runs as the Indians topped the Reds 13-0 Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Cesar Hernandez finished with a pair of hits and drove in three runs in the win. Franmil Reyes tallied two hits with two RBIs for Cleveland.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts.

Cam Hill, Phil Maton and Adam Plutko each logged an inning of scoreless relief for the Indians.

With the win, the Indians improve to 8-6 overall on the season. Cleveland returns to action Friday on the road against the Chicago White Sox at 8 p.m.

The Reds drop to 5-8 on the campaign. Cincinnati opens a three-game weekend series in Milwaukee on Friday.