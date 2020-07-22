Indians name fifth starter; starting rotation now set

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Final roster decisions will be made official on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have named Zach Plesac as the fifth starter for the pitching staff to begin the season.

Right-hander Adam Plutko will begin the shortened 60-game season working out of the bullpen.

Cleveland’s starting rotation is now set for the 2020 campaign.

Shane Bieber, the 2019 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, will be on the mound for Friday night’s season opener against Kansas City. He will be followed by Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale.

The Indians will play their final exhibition game on Wednesday evening at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Final roster decisions will be made official on Thursday.