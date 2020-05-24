Indians’ manager Terry Francona sends virtual message to a Valley high school senior class

WARREN, OHIO (WKBN) – The Champion High School senior class got a special message from Indians’ manager Terry Francona during graduation on Saturday.
The 2020 Champion High School class had a virtual graduation on Saturday, followed by a parade.
Earlier in the week, Francona also sent a message to the 2020 Newton Falls senior class.
He has been the manager of the Indians since 2013 and helped the team to a World Series appearance in 2016.
The Indians have reached the postseason in four of the last seven seasons under Francona.