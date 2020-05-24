Indians’ manager Terry Francona sends virtual message to a Valley high school senior class

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona had a special message for the 2020 Champion High School senior class on Saturday

WARREN, OHIO (WKBN) – The Champion High School senior class got a special message from Indians’ manager Terry Francona during graduation on Saturday.

Thank you to Terry Francona, manager of the Cleveland Indians, for giving our Champion High School seniors a few words of wisdom during their virtual graduation. Go Tribe! @ChampSuperFlash @CHS_BossLady @21WFMJSports @CLEsportsTalk @Indians @KenCarman @Mike_Anthony13 pic.twitter.com/VB5LQhrs6m — Zac Barson (@CHS_Flash_VP) May 24, 2020

The 2020 Champion High School class had a virtual graduation on Saturday, followed by a parade.

Earlier in the week, Francona also sent a message to the 2020 Newton Falls senior class.

He has been the manager of the Indians since 2013 and helped the team to a World Series appearance in 2016.

The Indians have reached the postseason in four of the last seven seasons under Francona.