Indians’ manager Terry Francona sends virtual message to a Valley high school senior class

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona had a special message for the 2020 Champion High School senior class on Saturday

Terry Francona sent Champion High School seniors a very special message

Credit: Champion High School

WARREN, OHIO (WKBN) – The Champion High School senior class got a special message from Indians’ manager Terry Francona during graduation on Saturday.

The 2020 Champion High School class had a virtual graduation on Saturday, followed by a parade.

Earlier in the week, Francona also sent a message to the 2020 Newton Falls senior class.

He has been the manager of the Indians since 2013 and helped the team to a World Series appearance in 2016.

The Indians have reached the postseason in four of the last seven seasons under Francona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

