Indians’ manager Terry Francona had surgery for toe staph infection

The 61-year-old is still getting antibiotics through an IV in his arm.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning during an intrasquad baseball game Monday, July 13, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona recently underwent surgery for a staph infection in his toe and will be on crutches for several weeks in training camp.

Francona said that he was being treated for gout this winter when doctors discovered the infection, which was excised.

He spent 10 days in the Cleveland Clinic before returning to Arizona.

The 61-year-old is still getting antibiotics through an IV in his arm. He said he’ll continue to need medication through the first week in March.

Francona missed most of the COVID-19 shortened season for health reasons. He was hospitalized and underwent several procedures to treat a gastrointestinal issue.

