Indians’ manager Terry Francona had surgery for toe staph infection

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona recently underwent surgery for a staph infection in his toe and will be on crutches for several weeks in training camp.
Francona said that he was being treated for gout this winter when doctors discovered the infection, which was excised.
He spent 10 days in the Cleveland Clinic before returning to Arizona.
The 61-year-old is still getting antibiotics through an IV in his arm. He said he’ll continue to need medication through the first week in March.
Francona missed most of the COVID-19 shortened season for health reasons. He was hospitalized and underwent several procedures to treat a gastrointestinal issue.
