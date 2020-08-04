Indians manager Francona undergoing tests, return unknown

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona during spring training baseball workouts for smiles as he watches pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team.

Team President Chris Antonetti says Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic.

Antonetti doesn’t know when Francona will be back but doesn’t believe he will be sidelined for a significant period.

The 61-year-old Francona has been bothered by a stomach issue since spring training earlier this year. Antonetti says Francona understands he can’t put it off any longer.