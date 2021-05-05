Indians lose starting catcher to injury

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez looks to the mound during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians have placed starting catcher Roberto Perez on the 10-day injured list with a fractured finger.

The two-time Gold Glove recipient suffered the injury in a game against Chicago on April 13. This season, Perez is batting .238 with two home runs and 5 RBI over his first eight games at the time of the injury.

According to a release from the team, Perez is slated to meet with doctors on Thursday to determine the optimal course of care.

Taking his place on the roster is veteran Rene Rivera. The 37-year old signed with Cleveland as a free agent on April 14. He spent 2019 and 2020 with the New York Mets and has played 12 seasons in the big leagues.

In addition, Outfielder Ben Gamel has been designated for assignment.