Indians lose catcher to concussion; other injured players on the mend

Cleveland Indians’ Austin Hedges is hit by a pitch during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed catcher Austin Hedges on the seven-day concussion injured-list.

Veteran catcher Ryan Lavarnway was called up from Triple-A Columbus. He was signed to a Minor League contract on Feb. 19. This season at Triple-A, he has batted .258 with five doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 25 games to date. He is currently third in the organization in home runs and tied for sixth in RBIs. He last appeared in a Major League game last August with Miami.

To make room on the 40-man-roster, outfielder Jordan Luplow was placed on the 60-day injured list with an ankle injury.

The Indians have also announced that outfielder Franmil Reyes could begin a rehab assignment next week as he continues working his way back from a strained oblique.

Catcher Roberto Perez will meet with a specialist this weekend and could also be on a rehab assignment next week.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Friday and could be on a rehab assignment in the next several weeks. He is rehabbing from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.