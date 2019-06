Bradley became the first Indians' player in eight years to record a hit in his first major league at-bat

Bradley was having another monster season in Triple-A Columbus.

He’s hit 24 home runs and 17 doubles in just 67 games. His slugging percentage was 638, which would rank in the Top-Ten of Major League Baseball right now.

It should come as no surprise. Over the last six years in Cleveland’s farm system, Bradley has hit a staggering 140 home runs for six different minor league teams.

