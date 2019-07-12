Indians’ Kluber arm healing, close to throwing in bullpen

In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, leaves during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami. Kluber was hit by a single hit by Marlins’ Brian Anderson. Kluber is hopeful he’ll be able to come back from a broken right arm and pitch again this season. The two-time Cy Young winner spoke Tuesday, May 7 for the first time since he was struck by a 102 mph line drive last weeki. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians starter Corey Kluber’s broken right arm is healing as hoped, and he could begin throwing bullpen sessions soon.

Kluber was struck by a line drive on May 1 in Miami. Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had a “good checkup” and doctors are now determining when the right-hander can pitch off a mound.

Asked if it could be within weeks, Francona said: “That’s probably a decent guess, estimation.”

Kluber has been able to run and work on his conditioning, and he has been strengthening his arm by playing long toss. Francona said he stretched and threw from 150 feet this week.

The Indians hope Kluber might be able to come back this season. Cleveland also is missing right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

