Indians isolate COVID-19 cases, believe safety measures are challenge ‘to be better than every other team’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Team president Chris Antonetti confirmed on Friday that the Cleveland Indians have had a number of COVID-19 cases within the organization.

Antonetti said there have been a few cases from players at home, players in the Dominican Republic and a few cases in the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Those cases have been isolated, according to Antonetti, and there has not been any spread within their environment.

He also added that all of those individuals have since recovered, or are only showing mild symptoms of the virus.

The Indians are also making major adjustments to their facility and their training schedule in accordance with the guidelines set forth by Major League Baseball. Players are also taking their health and safety away from the field very seriously. In fact, Antonetti says the players realize that there could be a significant competitive advantage to that when “Spring Training 2.0” begins on July 1.

“It’s one thing for me to talk about, or Tito to talk about it, but when our players are the one championing it and talking about how important it is for them to act in a way that not only takes care of themselves but taking care of their teammates by making good decision away from the field, that’s when it will be really powerful,” said Antonetti. “We’ve heard from multiple players, and talking to a handful of guys over the last few days, they see this as an opportunity and a challenge for us to be better than every other team, because to the extent we can do a better job of keeping ourselves healthy and not getting each other sick, the better chance we have to win more games during the season. Because we’ll be able to play with the guys we’re counting on to be a big part of our team.”

Antonetti added, “I would say the overwhelming sentiment from talking to players, coaches and all of us within the organization is it’s reaffirmed for us just how much we love baseball, and how much we miss it, and I think we will not take it for granted when we all get back together and start playing again.”