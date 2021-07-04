Indians infielder, pitcher named to All-Star team

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez and pitcher Shane Bieber will serve as reserves for the American League in the 2021 All-Star Game.

It is the third career selection for Ramirez and second for Bieber.

Ramirez currently leads the Indians in batting average with .265. He has recorded 18 home runs, 18 doubles and 50 RBI on the season.

Bieber is expected to be inactive for the All-Star game, as he continues to rehab a right shoulder injury. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is 7-4 this season, with a 3.28 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 90.2 innings.

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.