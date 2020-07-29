Indians’ Gold Glove catcher to miss time with shoulder injury

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez plays in an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Roberto Perez got hurt while playing Kansas City in the first series of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed catcher Roberto Perez on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

He got hurt while playing Kansas City in the first series of the season.

The 2019 Gold Glove recipient is expected to be down from throwing for seven to ten days and will be reassessed daily in hopes of shortening his rehab stint.

In five games, Perez is batting .100 with one hit and a run scored.

Outfielder Daniel Johnson has been recalled from the team’s alternate training site.

Beau Taylor will now serve as backup catcher to Sandy Leon.