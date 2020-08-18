Indians’ Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series

Francona will have a scheduled procedure to address a gastrointestinal issue

by: Associated Press

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona

Credit: AP Phil Long

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss his team’s three-game series with the Pirates, which begins Tuesday night.

General manager Mike Chernoff said Francona will have a scheduled procedure to address a gastrointestinal issue.

Francona also sat out seven games from Aug. 3-9 because of the ailment.

The Indians are hopeful Francona will be back in the dugout Friday night in Cleveland for the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers.

First base coach Sandy Alomar, Jr. will again manage the club in Francona’s absence.

