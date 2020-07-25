Indians fans upset over not being able to watch opening day inside Progressive Field

On the bright side, the Cleveland Indians ended up winning 2-0 against the Kansas City Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an eerie feeling in downtown Cleveland on Friday for the Cleveland Indians’ opening day as no one showed up. Well, virtually no one — there were maybe 200 people walking around outside the stadium, curious about what was going on inside.

John Wilson, of Chagrin Falls, and Jim Stamper, of Cleveland, showed up to Progressive Field because that’s what you do on opening day. It was Wilson’s 49th opening day and Stamper’s 48th.

“I was very depressed, still am depressed. I drove down and I’m like, ‘God, is this really opening day? Is this really a baseball game?'” Wilson said.

“It’s just surreal, eerie, whatever you want to call it,” Stamper said.

Wilson and Stamper were among the small crowd of people lingering outside the stadium. They were joined by two other longtime Indians fans who brought their lawn chairs, hoping to watch from the gate. But, the barricades were too far back for a view.

“We were hoping but this is as far as we can get,” said Virginia White, of Munroe Falls, who said she was disappointed she couldn’t get closer.

“I think it’s terrible,” she added. “We shall call Mr. Dolan tomorrow.”

“It’s the season opener and we’re going to go home and we’re going to watch it on TV just like everyone else,” said Brian Kiepura.

Brian and April Kiepura, of Mentor, brought their two sons to the stadium even though it was just to take a picture outside the center field gates.

“Nobody’s here at all. I’ve seen a lot of people in their Tribe gear around town, but it’s sad that we’re not lined up at the gates already,” April said.

But while the seats were empty on Friday and few people showed any interest in showing up just to stand outside, everyone we talked with said, if they start selling tickets again, they’re in.

“I think it’s going to be a little boring at home,” said Brian and April’s son, Jack Kiepura.

“I’m going in. They sent out a survey, I filled it out. I have no fears of going,” Wilson said.

“I don’t care where I sit, just get me in the darn stadium… Doesn’t matter. I’ll sit on the roof!” White said.

It was a beautiful night for baseball — sunny and warm unlike most home openers where it’s cold.

The Indians ended up winning 2-0 against the Kansas City Royals.

More stories from WKBN.com: