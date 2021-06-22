Indians expect another starting pitcher to miss time with injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale will visit with a hand specialist on Wednesday morning and is expected to miss time.

He suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand in Monday’s win over the Cubs and is expected to be placed on the injured list soon.

The team is awaiting additional specific information about the injury following his medical exam.

Manager Terry Francona said on Tuesday that a roster move is likely coming soon.

There is currently not one member of the Indians’ Opening Day starting rotation on the active roster.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber is on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

Fellow starter Zach Plesac is working his way back from a fractured finger that he suffered after ripping off his shirt and catching the finger on a clubhouse chair.

Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen were sent back to the minor leagues after struggling with consistency.

This season, Civale has posted a record of 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA. His 10 wins are the most in the big leagues.