Indians exercise option on All-Star 3B Ramírez

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez dives toward second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Indians picked up All-Star third baseman José Ramírez's $12 million contract option for 2022 after he had another MVP-caliber season.

FILE – Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez dives toward second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Indians picked up All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 after he had another MVP-caliber season. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have picked up José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 after the All-Star third baseman had another MVP-caliber season.

Ramírez was one of the only bright spots for the team’s inconsistent offense.

The 29-year-old batted .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 steals in the final year of a team-friendly $26 million, four-year deal.

The team also declined a $7 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez and hired Chris Valaika as its hitting coach. Valaika was an assistant hitting coach last season with the Chicago Cubs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com