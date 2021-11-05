Indians exercise option on All-Star 3B Ramírez

FILE – Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez dives toward second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Indians picked up All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 after he had another MVP-caliber season. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have picked up José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 after the All-Star third baseman had another MVP-caliber season.

Ramírez was one of the only bright spots for the team’s inconsistent offense.

The 29-year-old batted .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 steals in the final year of a team-friendly $26 million, four-year deal.

The team also declined a $7 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez and hired Chris Valaika as its hitting coach. Valaika was an assistant hitting coach last season with the Chicago Cubs.