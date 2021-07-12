Indians draft two-time All-American pitcher in second round

Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy throws a pitch during an NCAA college baseball game against Auburn, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians selected two-time All-American pitcher Doug Nikhazy out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The left-handed pitcher was selected with the #58 overall selection on Monday.

The 21-year old went 12-2 last season, setting a school record for single-season wins, and finished second in program history for single-season strikeouts.

Nikhazy was a unanimous All-American selection this past season after posting a 2.45 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 92 innings of work.

The southpaw pitched in sixteen games for Ole Miss, picking up 14 wins in those contests.

In 33 starts in the college ranks, Nikhazy recorded a total of 18 quality starts for the Rebels.

The Windermere, Florida native was a member of the Team USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2019 after setting an Ole Miss freshman record with 86 SO and earning Freshman All-American honors.

With their Competitive Balance round B pick (69th overall), the Indians selected right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace from the University of Florida. The 22-year old recently concluded a four-year collegiate career with a 22-7 record and a 4.37 ERA in 62 games.