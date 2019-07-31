Indians deal Trevor Bauer in blockbuster trade

In the deal, Trevor Bauer heads to the Cincinnati Reds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trade winds have blown in a major way, as the Cleveland Indians have reportedly completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

In the deal, Trevor Bauer was sent to the Reds.

Cleveland receives a pair of outfielders in Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. In addition, the Indians also receive Pitcher Logan Allen from San Diego.

San Diego receives young prospect Taylor Trammel from Cincinnati.

The deal has not been officially announced by any of the clubs.