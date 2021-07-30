Indians deal another outfielder, reliever in third trade on deadline day

Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow plays during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians traded outfielder Jordan Luplow and reliever D.J. Johnson to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

In exchange, Cleveland receives right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield.

This season at High-A/Double-A, Battenfield posted a record of 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 67 innings of work.

Luplow was batting .173 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. He was due to be activated from the injured list this weekend after battling a foot injury.

Johnson appeared in one game out of the bullpen for Cleveland, tossing 1.2 innings allowing one earned run with three strikeouts.