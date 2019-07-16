Indians’ Dan Otero completes rehab assignment with single-A Mahoning Valley

Otero tossed 2/3 of a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout in the outing

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Reliever Dan Otero completed a rehab assignment at single-A Mahoning Valley Monday night against Hudson Valley.



Otero tossed 2/3 of a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout in the outing. The right-hander tossed fourteen pitches, with eleven strikes.

Otero was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 2 with a sore right shoulder. It was the first time in his career that he was place on the I-L.

In 20 relief appearances with the Indians this season, Otero has posted a 4.56 ERA.



Otero says he will return to Cleveland to continue his throwing program. His rehab will likely continue Thursday at Double-A Akron.