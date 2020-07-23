Indians complete exhibition sweep of Pirates; regular season begins Friday

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-3 win Wednesday night in the summer camp finale at PNC Park.

Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez and Christian Arroyo all homered for Cleveland in the win.

Josh Bell went deep for Pittsburgh in the setback.

Indians’ starting pitcher Aaron Civale tossed five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out six with issuing a walk.

The Indians open the regular season on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

The Pirates will open the campaign on the road in St. Louis.