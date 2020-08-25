Indians’ Clevinger returning to the big leagues

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have announced that Mike Clevinger will be added to the big league roster and make the start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Twins.

Clevinger, along with fellow starter Zach Plesac, has been away from the team for more than a week. Both pitchers were optioned to the team’s alternate training site after breaking the team’s COVID-19 safety protocols by leaving the team’s hotel on Aug. 8.

Clevinger is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts this season.

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline set for Monday at 4 p.m., Clevinger’s name remains a part of various potential trade rumors.

Plesac will remain pitching at the team’s alternate training facility in Eastlake.